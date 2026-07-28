Zidane Takes Charge: France's New Era Begins
France has appointed Zinedine Zidane as the head coach on a four-year contract. This marks a significant transition in Zidane's career, known for his illustrious time both as a player and a manager. The appointment is expected to bring a new dynamic to the national team.
- Country:
- France
On Tuesday, France made a pivotal move by appointing legendary football figure Zinedine Zidane as the head coach of the national team on a four-year contract.
Zidane's early life laid the groundwork for a stellar playing career which included significant accomplishments on both club and international stages.
His managerial career has been equally impressive, and this new role is anticipated to usher in a fresh era for French football.