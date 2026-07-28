Zidane Takes Charge: France's New Era Begins

France has appointed Zinedine Zidane as the head coach on a four-year contract. This marks a significant transition in Zidane's career, known for his illustrious time both as a player and a manager. The appointment is expected to bring a new dynamic to the national team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 16:48 IST
Zidane Takes Charge: France's New Era Begins
  • Country:
  • France

On Tuesday, France made a pivotal move by appointing legendary football figure Zinedine Zidane as the head coach of the national team on a four-year contract.

Zidane's early life laid the groundwork for a stellar playing career which included significant accomplishments on both club and international stages.

His managerial career has been equally impressive, and this new role is anticipated to usher in a fresh era for French football.

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