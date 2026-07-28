Zidane Steps in as New French Head Coach

Zinedine Zidane has been appointed the new head coach of France's national football team, succeeding Didier Deschamps. Zidane's appointment follows Deschamps' departure after France placed fourth in the World Cup. Zidane will debut his role with a Nations League game against Turkey before facing Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 14:54 IST
Zidane Steps in as New French Head Coach
  • Country:
  • France

Zinedine Zidane, the famed former France midfielder and Real Madrid manager, has been named the new head coach of the French national football team. The French Football Federation announced this strategic appointment on Tuesday via a post on X, marking a new chapter for Zidane, who is set to replace Didier Deschamps.

The transition occurs merely two weeks after Deschamps concluded his remarkable 14-year tenure with a fourth-place World Cup finish, his last match ending in a 6-4 loss to England. Zidane's coaching era is anticipated to commence with an away Nations League game against Turkey, followed by a significant encounter with Italy at the Stade de France in early October.

Deschamps leaves a formidable legacy, having guided France to multiple triumphs including the 2018 World Cup title and the 2020-21 Nations League trophy. Zidane, who shared the field with Deschamps during France’s celebrated 1998 World Cup victory, now brings his own acclaimed leadership and vision to the national team.

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