Race Against Time: 7.1-Magnitude Quake Rocks Southern Japan

Rescue workers continue their frantic search for survivors following a 7.1-magnitude earthquake that rattled southern Japan, claiming at least 13 lives. The quake's aftermath has plunged thousands into darkness, disrupted infrastructure, and left devastation in its wake.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a suspected gas explosion at Kumamoto City's Aeon mall, which crumbled during the quake, claiming the lives of three individuals. A rescue mission is underway, guided by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's commitment to deploying all available resources for recovery efforts.

The earthquake has sparked broad interruptions in both public services and corporate operations, with key industry players halting activities to ensure safety. Residents remain on alert for further tremors. Experts warn of potential aftershocks and landslides, as the region reels from this tragic event.