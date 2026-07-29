Asian Stocks Slump Amid AI Concerns and Middle East Tensions

Asian stocks saw a significant downturn due to fears over AI valuations and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East affecting oil prices. The market reacted sharply ahead of critical tech earnings reports and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement, with notable declines in South Korea's KOSPI, Taiwan stocks, and Japan's Nikkei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 10:53 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 10:53 IST
Asian Stocks Slump Amid AI Concerns and Middle East Tensions
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Asian stocks took a steep dive on Wednesday, fueled by investor anxiety over AI valuation concerns and escalating Middle East tensions that have sent oil prices soaring. The sharp selloff continued ahead of major tech earnings reports and a key U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision.

Notably, South Korean chipmakers, who were at the forefront of the AI boom, faced investor skepticism about future gains, causing South Korea's KOSPI to plummet over 11%, while Taiwan stocks and Japan's Nikkei also experienced significant declines. MSCI's Asia-Pacific shares index fell over 2.45%, continuing its downward trend from earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, oil prices surged following fresh Middle East conflicts that could impact global supplies. The tensions add pressure to inflation concerns, complicating the Federal Reserve's policy decisions as market anticipation builds over a potential rate hike.

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