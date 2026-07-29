Breaking Sports News: Trades, Contracts, and Deals Shake Up the Field

The Philadelphia 76ers have traded Johni Broome and a draft pick to the Clippers for financial reasons. Denzel Ward becomes the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history with the Browns. FIFA's World Cup subsidiary plan angers UEFA. Significant deals in basketball, soccer, and media were also reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 13:29 IST
Breaking Sports News: Trades, Contracts, and Deals Shake Up the Field
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The Philadelphia 76ers, in a strategic move, traded center/forward Johni Broome and a 2027 second-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Clippers. The deal helps 76ers manage their salary caps, especially after deals with LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Denzel Ward, the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback, has signed a two-year extension with the Cleveland Browns, making him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. The contract is worth $62.2 million, with $52.3 million guaranteed.

In a controversial development, FIFA plans to establish a $20 billion subsidiary for World Cup operations, stirring a strong reaction from UEFA, who criticized FIFA for risking the game's integrity. Additionally, other major sports deals include Ohio State's $17 million endorsement and a lengthy NHL sublicensing deal for Canada through Prime Video.

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