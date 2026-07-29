Breaking Sports News: Trades, Contracts, and Deals Shake Up the Field

The Philadelphia 76ers, in a strategic move, traded center/forward Johni Broome and a 2027 second-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Clippers. The deal helps 76ers manage their salary caps, especially after deals with LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Denzel Ward, the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback, has signed a two-year extension with the Cleveland Browns, making him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. The contract is worth $62.2 million, with $52.3 million guaranteed.

In a controversial development, FIFA plans to establish a $20 billion subsidiary for World Cup operations, stirring a strong reaction from UEFA, who criticized FIFA for risking the game's integrity. Additionally, other major sports deals include Ohio State's $17 million endorsement and a lengthy NHL sublicensing deal for Canada through Prime Video.