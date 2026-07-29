EU Probes Romania's Compensation to Energy Investors

The European Commission has announced an in-depth investigation into Romania's decision to compensate 10 energy investors. This probe seeks to determine if the arbitration award given to these investors aligns with EU state aid rules.

The move comes after the investors were ordered to receive compensation from Romania. The arbitration award has raised questions about its compliance with strict EU regulations regarding state aid.

The Commission's investigation aims to ensure that the compensation does not unfairly benefit the investors at the expense of competitive market conditions within the European Union.