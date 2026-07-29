Inferno in Europe: Wildfires Rage Amid Record Heatwaves

Amid the relentless heat, France and Spain brace themselves for another intense wave, igniting wildfires that wreak havoc across landscapes and communities. As temperatures soar to unprecedented levels, emergency evacuations are underway.

In Spain, the agency AEMET has issued orange alerts for several regions, with temperatures expected to climb dangerously high. Meanwhile, in France's southwest, where major fires have devastated the area, temperatures are forecasted to peak, intensifying the risk of fires.

The wildfires not only pose an environmental crisis but also impact human settlements significantly. As residents and tourists evacuate from vulnerable areas, local communities and firefighters rally to combat the blaze using limited resources.