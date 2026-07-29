Welsh Rugby's Strategic Shake-Up: An End of an Era?
The Welsh Rugby Union plans to reduce its professional franchises from four to three by 2028, affecting either the Ospreys or Scarlets. Cardiff and Dragons are set to receive licenses, leading to fierce competition for the remaining spot. This restructuring comes amid a financial crisis and poor performance.
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The Welsh Rugby Union has announced a strategic transformation by planning to cut its professional franchises from four to three by the 2028/29 season. This realignment signals a potential end for either the Ospreys or Scarlets, with Cardiff and Dragons securing future licenses.
This bold move is part of a broader initiative to rejuvenate Welsh rugby, which has been grappling with financial challenges and lackluster performance. The licensing process, scheduled to begin in December, will conclude by the end of the 2026/27 season, focusing on creating a sustainable model for the men's game.
The overhaul comes after Wales' dramatic dip in international rankings and financial struggles, as over half of their revenue is generated from international matches. The WRU aims to stabilize the sport's future amidst these ongoing challenges.