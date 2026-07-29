Congo's Bold Step: Disarmament Protocol Signed Amid Rejection
Congo announced a protocol signing with a Rwandan armed group for disarmament as Rwanda opposed the action, calling it inconsistent with the existing U.S.-facilitated peace agreement, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions.
- Country:
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
In a significant development, Congo reported on Tuesday that a Rwandan armed group had agreed to a disarmament protocol. This pledge aims to address the persistent instability in eastern Congo.
However, Rwanda swiftly rejected the protocol, deeming it incompatible with a U.S.-facilitated peace agreement brokered between the two nations.
This move underscores the tense geopolitical dynamics in the region, highlighting the complexities in achieving lasting peace and stability.