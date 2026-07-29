Market Turbulence: Stocks Slide Amid Oil Surge and Fed Uncertainty

In a day marked by significant market volatility, U.S. stocks fell while oil prices and Treasury yields surged. This financial turbulence came as fresh conflict erupted in the Middle East, hours before the Federal Reserve's anticipated interest rate decision.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold interest rates steady. Still, an observed increase in oil prices has rekindled inflation concerns, and market predictions now include a potential rate hike by September. Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, noted that an ongoing oil price elevation could drive the Fed to reconsider a rate hike.

Uncertainty remains high, partly due to Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh’s cautious stance on providing forward guidance. Meanwhile, investor attention now shifts to upcoming earnings reports from corporate giants like Microsoft and Meta, as concerns grow over the sustainability of the AI investment surge.