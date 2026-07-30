Roberto Mancini's Second Act: Reviving Italy's Football Glory

Roberto Mancini returns as Italy's national football coach, aiming to regain fans' trust and steer the Azzurri back to global prominence. Previously managing Italy from 2018 to 2023, Mancini is determined to guide the team to new victories and bring the excitement of world-class football back to Italian supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 00:47 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 00:47 IST
Roberto Mancini's Second Act: Reviving Italy's Football Glory
Roberto Mancini
  • Country:
  • Italy

Roberto Mancini has retaken the helm of Italy's national football team, determined to restore the Azzurri's once-glorious reputation. After missing the last three World Cups, Mancini's second stint promises a fresh approach, focusing heavily on player development and rekindling the passion of Italian fans.

Mancini's previous tenure, from 2018 to 2023, saw Italy remain unbeaten for 37 games. His unexpected departure for a Saudi Arabian coaching position in 2023 left many supporters disillusioned. Now, he seeks to mend these feelings and push the team toward future triumphs, with his contract extending for four years.

Alongside FIGC President Giovanni Malago and newly appointed technical director Claudio Ranieri, Mancini will prioritize investing in young talent. His mission? To ensure a new generation of Italians, like his 12-year-old nephew, experience the national pride of witnessing Italy play in a World Cup once again.

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