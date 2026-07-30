Controversial Fund Throws Todd Blanche's U.S. Attorney General Nomination Into Turmoil

Todd Blanche's nomination for U.S. attorney general faces challenges due to a controversial $1.8 billion fund linked to Trump allies. Republican Senator John Cornyn has unresolved concerns, leading to a canceled meeting and requiring written assurances. The decision hinges on the Republican votes in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 01:48 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 01:48 IST
Controversial Fund Throws Todd Blanche's U.S. Attorney General Nomination Into Turmoil
Todd Blanche
  • Country:
  • United States

Todd Blanche's path to becoming U.S. attorney general hit a snag as Senator John Cornyn expressed concerns over a $1.8 billion fund related to Trump associates. Cornyn highlighted issues with the fund's provisions and a tax audit exemption for Trump, causing a delay in a key meeting.

Blanche, formerly Trump's defense attorney, requires unanimous Republican support in the Senate Judiciary Committee, but Cornyn's opposition could derail his confirmation. Cornyn's stance stems from unresolved aspects of a settlement between Trump and his administration involving immunities not available to ordinary taxpayers.

Despite the hurdles, Blanche has submitted proposals to address these issues. The nomination remains in limbo, awaiting a resolution between Cornyn and the Justice Department. Senate Majority Leader John Thune suggested ongoing discussions between Cornyn and the White House.

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