Saudi Arabia Secures Asian Football Stage: Asian Champions League Set for Jeddah

Saudi Arabia has been confirmed as the host for the next three Asian Champions League Elite finals. The Asian Football Confederation's executive committee permanently granted the hosting rights following two successful editions in Jeddah.

Jeddah's Al-Ahli emerged victorious in both previous finals, defeating Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in 2025 and Machida Zelvia in May of this year. The tournament features domestic champions from leading contests across the region.

The expanded league phase will include 32 teams, with qualifying rounds beginning on August 11. Kuala Lumpur will host the league phase draw on August 18, followed by the competition's commencement on September 14.