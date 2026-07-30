Saudi Arabia Secures Asian Football Stage: Asian Champions League Set for Jeddah

Saudi Arabia will host the next three editions of the Asian Champions League Elite finals. The Saudis' hosting rights were confirmed permanent after successful previous events. Al-Ahli, based in Jeddah, has won the championship twice. The upcoming league expands to 32 teams, starting in September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 10:59 IST
Saudi Arabia Secures Asian Football Stage: Asian Champions League Set for Jeddah
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Saudi Arabia has been confirmed as the host for the next three Asian Champions League Elite finals. The Asian Football Confederation's executive committee permanently granted the hosting rights following two successful editions in Jeddah.

Jeddah's Al-Ahli emerged victorious in both previous finals, defeating Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in 2025 and Machida Zelvia in May of this year. The tournament features domestic champions from leading contests across the region.

The expanded league phase will include 32 teams, with qualifying rounds beginning on August 11. Kuala Lumpur will host the league phase draw on August 18, followed by the competition's commencement on September 14.

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