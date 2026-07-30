Saudi Arabia Seeks Global Coalition to Safeguard Red Sea Shipping

Saudi Arabia is forming an international coalition to protect Red Sea shipping from Houthi attacks. Discussions with numerous countries are underway. The Houthis threatened a naval blockade in response to alleged Saudi actions in Yemen. The conflict has heightened tensions and impacted energy transport globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 02:17 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 02:17 IST
Saudi Arabia Seeks Global Coalition to Safeguard Red Sea Shipping
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is spearheading efforts to establish an international coalition aimed at securing shipping routes in the Red Sea amid increasing threats from Houthi forces. According to informed sources, discussions are in progress with a host of countries, though the coalition's exact composition remains undecided. As of Wednesday, the Saudi Center for International Communication has not provided a comment on the matter.

On July 20, the Iran-aligned Houthis announced their intention to enforce a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, citing what they claim to be a Saudi-imposed siege on Yemen—an allegation strongly refuted by Riyadh. Following these claims, the Houthis have reportedly executed attacks on Saudi vessels within the Red Sea, with Saudi Arabia retaliating through air strikes targeting purported Houthi military facilities at Yemen's Hodeidah port.

This ongoing blockade has intensified conflicts involving the United States and its allies, broadening the scope of attacks on tankers transporting energy and various other supplies beyond the Gulf, subsequently exerting upward pressure on global oil prices.

TRENDING

1
Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

Safeguarding AI: U.S. Bans on Chinese Robots and Inverters

United States
2
Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

Zelenskiy and Trump Unite for Ukrainian Defense and Diplomacy

United States
3
Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

Precision Strikes: U.S. and Saudi Forces Target Iran-aligned Militants

United States
4
Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticipation

Dollar Dominance: Safe-Haven Surge Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Anticip...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Change Is Challenging Asia's Energy Security and Reshaping Infrastructure Investment

India’s Digital Land Reform Could Turn Old Errors into Permanent Injustice

Policies, Committees, No Control: Inside Africa’s Digital Governance Gap

More Money Isn't Enough: Kenya Study Reveals the Secret to Creating High-Growth Businesses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026