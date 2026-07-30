Saudi Arabia Seeks Global Coalition to Safeguard Red Sea Shipping

Saudi Arabia is spearheading efforts to establish an international coalition aimed at securing shipping routes in the Red Sea amid increasing threats from Houthi forces. According to informed sources, discussions are in progress with a host of countries, though the coalition's exact composition remains undecided. As of Wednesday, the Saudi Center for International Communication has not provided a comment on the matter.

On July 20, the Iran-aligned Houthis announced their intention to enforce a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, citing what they claim to be a Saudi-imposed siege on Yemen—an allegation strongly refuted by Riyadh. Following these claims, the Houthis have reportedly executed attacks on Saudi vessels within the Red Sea, with Saudi Arabia retaliating through air strikes targeting purported Houthi military facilities at Yemen's Hodeidah port.

This ongoing blockade has intensified conflicts involving the United States and its allies, broadening the scope of attacks on tankers transporting energy and various other supplies beyond the Gulf, subsequently exerting upward pressure on global oil prices.