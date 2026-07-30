Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Coalition: Securing Maritime Routes

Saudi Arabia is in the process of forming an international coalition deemed crucial for protecting shipping routes in the Red Sea. The initiative is a response to concerns over Houthi attacks, according to individuals familiar with the talks on Wednesday.

While the exact composition of the coalition has not been finalized, discussions are ongoing involving dozens of countries. This development emphasizes Saudi Arabia's commitment to maintaining security and stability in the Red Sea region.

The move reflects a broader effort by Saudi Arabia to engage in diplomatic dialogue with multiple nations, underlining the strategic importance of safeguarding one of the world's busiest maritime traffic corridors.