Manchester City Begins Title Defence Against Promoted Birmingham City

The Women's Super League champions, Manchester City, will defend their title starting from September 6 against Birmingham City, newly promoted after winning the 2025-26 WSL2 title. The expanded Women's Super League season, featuring 14 teams, is set to commence on September 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 15:11 IST
Manchester City Begins Title Defence Against Promoted Birmingham City
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Women's Super League champions Manchester City are set to commence their title defense on September 6 against Birmingham City. Birmingham City secured promotion by winning the 2025-26 WSL2 title.

This fixture marks the beginning of Manchester City's campaign to retain their championship status in the top flight.

The expanded 14-team Women's Super League season will officially begin on September 4, heralding a new chapter in women's football.

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