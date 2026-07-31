CONCACAF Stands Firm Against FIFA's Proposal
During a meeting, CONCACAF and its 41 member associations rejected FIFA's World Cup stake sale proposal, citing concerns about the absence of due process, transparency, and governance approval. They opted not to follow UEFA's boycott but emphasized the need for proper governance and transparency in decision-making.
- Country:
- North America
- Central America and the Caribbean
CONCACAF and its 41 member associations firmly rejected FIFA's proposal to sell World Cup stakes, expressing serious concerns over the proposal's lack of due process and transparency.
In a meeting held on Thursday, the regional football bloc for North America, Central America, and the Caribbean highlighted issues with the short decision-making deadline and the absence of review by relevant FIFA governance bodies.
The organization stated that the conversation underscored the necessity of enhanced transparency and governance, leading to their formal rejection of the proposal.
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