CONCACAF Stands Firm Against FIFA's Proposal

CONCACAF and its 41 member associations firmly rejected FIFA's proposal to sell World Cup stakes, expressing serious concerns over the proposal's lack of due process and transparency.

In a meeting held on Thursday, the regional football bloc for North America, Central America, and the Caribbean highlighted issues with the short decision-making deadline and the absence of review by relevant FIFA governance bodies.

The organization stated that the conversation underscored the necessity of enhanced transparency and governance, leading to their formal rejection of the proposal.