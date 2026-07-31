CONCACAF Stands Firm Against FIFA's Proposal

During a meeting, CONCACAF and its 41 member associations rejected FIFA's World Cup stake sale proposal, citing concerns about the absence of due process, transparency, and governance approval. They opted not to follow UEFA's boycott but emphasized the need for proper governance and transparency in decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 01:06 IST
CONCACAF Stands Firm Against FIFA's Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • North America
  • Central America and the Caribbean

CONCACAF and its 41 member associations firmly rejected FIFA's proposal to sell World Cup stakes, expressing serious concerns over the proposal's lack of due process and transparency.

In a meeting held on Thursday, the regional football bloc for North America, Central America, and the Caribbean highlighted issues with the short decision-making deadline and the absence of review by relevant FIFA governance bodies.

The organization stated that the conversation underscored the necessity of enhanced transparency and governance, leading to their formal rejection of the proposal.

TRENDING

1
Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia
2
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

United States
3
Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland
4
Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Countries Best Prepared for AI Are Pulling Ahead in Eco-Innovation

Southeast Asia Must Put Natech Hazards Into Climate Adaptation Plans: Here's Why

The Green Cost Crunch: Can AI Turn Compliance into Competitive Advantage?

Small Firms, Big Digital Divide: The Industry 4.0 Reality Check

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026