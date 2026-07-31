Secretive Court Convenes to Tackle High-Stakes National Security Case

For the first time in three decades, the Alien Terrorist Removal Court, a clandestine judicial body in the U.S., convened a hearing on Thursday morning. This marked a significant move by the Trump administration to expedite the deportation process of suspected non-citizen terrorists and push the immigration agenda further.

The case in question involved Nazira Haji Zada, a 47-year-old permanent U.S. resident accused of aiding the Islamic State and concealing a failed plan targeting voters on Election Day 2024. Despite no formal charges being pressed against her, prosecutors have kept much of the evidence classified, citing national security concerns.

The lack of precedent in this court was palpable as procedural matters were debated. Defense attorney Matthew Farley criticized the process for breaching due process rights, urging the chief judge to dismiss the case. Despite these objections, the proceedings marked a critical juncture in the use of secret evidence for deportations under the guise of combatting terrorism.