Secretive Court Convenes to Tackle High-Stakes National Security Case

The Alien Terrorist Removal Court, a secretive U.S. entity, held its first public hearing in 30 years to address Nazira Haji Zada's alleged support for ISIS and involvement in a thwarted Election Day attack. Prosecutors rely on classified evidence, sparking due process concerns from her defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 01:06 IST
Secretive Court Convenes to Tackle High-Stakes National Security Case
  • Country:
  • United States

For the first time in three decades, the Alien Terrorist Removal Court, a clandestine judicial body in the U.S., convened a hearing on Thursday morning. This marked a significant move by the Trump administration to expedite the deportation process of suspected non-citizen terrorists and push the immigration agenda further.

The case in question involved Nazira Haji Zada, a 47-year-old permanent U.S. resident accused of aiding the Islamic State and concealing a failed plan targeting voters on Election Day 2024. Despite no formal charges being pressed against her, prosecutors have kept much of the evidence classified, citing national security concerns.

The lack of precedent in this court was palpable as procedural matters were debated. Defense attorney Matthew Farley criticized the process for breaching due process rights, urging the chief judge to dismiss the case. Despite these objections, the proceedings marked a critical juncture in the use of secret evidence for deportations under the guise of combatting terrorism.

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