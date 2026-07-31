Eddie Howe Steps Down: A New Era Begins at Newcastle United

Eddie Howe has unexpectedly resigned from his role as manager of Newcastle United, according to British media. His successor will be Matthias Jaissle, coach of Al Ahli.

Despite significant accomplishments, including a major trophy win and Champions League qualifications, Howe steps down after ongoing discussions about the club's direction, citing a desire for a managerial break.

The unexpected timing raises eyebrows, as key player sales weigh heavy. Howe's final match was a pre-season defeat to Bristol City, with Germany's Jaissle soon to take the helm at the Saudi-owned club.