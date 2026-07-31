Eddie Howe Steps Down: A New Era Begins at Newcastle United

Eddie Howe resigns as Newcastle United manager after five years, having secured notable achievements such as their first major domestic cup in 70 years. His departure follows player sales and internal discussions. Matthias Jaissle of Al Ahli is set to succeed him, amid a challenging season for Newcastle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 01:01 IST
Eddie Howe Steps Down: A New Era Begins at Newcastle United
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Eddie Howe has unexpectedly resigned from his role as manager of Newcastle United, according to British media. His successor will be Matthias Jaissle, coach of Al Ahli.

Despite significant accomplishments, including a major trophy win and Champions League qualifications, Howe steps down after ongoing discussions about the club's direction, citing a desire for a managerial break.

The unexpected timing raises eyebrows, as key player sales weigh heavy. Howe's final match was a pre-season defeat to Bristol City, with Germany's Jaissle soon to take the helm at the Saudi-owned club.

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