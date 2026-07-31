Apple's Record-Breaking Q3: Surging Sales Amid Economic Challenges

Apple reported impressive sales and profits for its fiscal third quarter, surpassing Wall Street expectations. The company's financial success was primarily fueled by its consumers' strong demand for iPhones and MacBooks, despite facing price increases across the electronics sector.

The period ending June 27 saw Apple's sales rise by 16.4%, reaching $109.42 billion, notably above the predicted $108.65 billion. This performance also exceeded Apple's own forecast for growth between 14% and 17%. The company's profits were $2.02 per share, factoring in tariff refunds from the U.S. government.

Increased iPhone sales, up by 21.7% to $54.25 billion, broke Apple's previous records for the third quarter. The surge in sales comes amid a global shortage of memory chip supplies, prompting price increases for Macs and iPads but sparing iPhones for now. CEO Tim Cook attributed some constraints to limited advanced chipmaking technology supply.