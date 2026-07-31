Apple's Record-Breaking Q3: Surging Sales Amid Economic Challenges

Apple's third-quarter financial report reveals sales and profits exceeding Wall Street predictions, driven by increased demand for iPhones and MacBooks despite price hikes in consumer electronics. The tech giant's earnings were notably enhanced by a 21.7% rise in iPhone sales, setting a new record for the quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2026 02:00 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 02:00 IST
Apple's Record-Breaking Q3: Surging Sales Amid Economic Challenges
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Apple reported impressive sales and profits for its fiscal third quarter, surpassing Wall Street expectations. The company's financial success was primarily fueled by its consumers' strong demand for iPhones and MacBooks, despite facing price increases across the electronics sector.

The period ending June 27 saw Apple's sales rise by 16.4%, reaching $109.42 billion, notably above the predicted $108.65 billion. This performance also exceeded Apple's own forecast for growth between 14% and 17%. The company's profits were $2.02 per share, factoring in tariff refunds from the U.S. government.

Increased iPhone sales, up by 21.7% to $54.25 billion, broke Apple's previous records for the third quarter. The surge in sales comes amid a global shortage of memory chip supplies, prompting price increases for Macs and iPads but sparing iPhones for now. CEO Tim Cook attributed some constraints to limited advanced chipmaking technology supply.

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