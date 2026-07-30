Eddie Howe, the highly regarded manager of Newcastle United, has unexpectedly resigned from his position, as reported by BBC and Sky Sports. The decision, announced on Thursday, took fans by surprise, marking the end of a fruitful five-year period at the club.

During Howe’s tenure, Newcastle experienced notable achievements, most prominently their first major domestic trophy in 70 years with the League Cup title in 2025. The club also secured Champions League qualification in both 2023 and 2025, showcasing Howe's strategic prowess and leadership skills.

His departure raises questions about the club's future direction and potential successors, with supporters and analysts keenly anticipating the next chapter in Newcastle United's journey.