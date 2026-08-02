Rallying-Pajari takes home win in Finland 

Toyota's Sami Pajari secured ​a home win in ​Finland on Sunday ‌for his ​second successive World Rally Championship victory. Two weeks after a breakthrough first ‌career WRC win in Estonia, Pajari and co-driver Marko Salminen finished 26.7 seconds ahead of teammate Oliver Solberg.

It was ‌also the 200th WRC win by a Finnish driver, ‌coming in the 75th edition of an event that started out as the 1,000 Lakes Rally in 1951. "It was a big ⁠thing ​to take ⁠the win in Estonia, but a home win is always something ⁠special," said Pajari, who inherited the lead on Saturday when ​teammate and reigning champion Sebastien Ogier crashed out.

Championship leader ⁠Elfyn Evans completed a podium sweep for Toyota, whose team ⁠is ​headquartered in the central Finnish city of Jyvaskyla that hosts the rally. The Welshman extended his overall lead ⁠after 10 of 14 rounds to 30 points over Pajari, ⁠who ⁠moved up to second with Japan's Takamoto Katsuta dropping to third and 41 points ‌behind Evans.