England Footballer Ivan Toney Charged with Assault at London Club

England footballer Ivan Toney faces a serious charge of assault following an incident at a nightclub in Soho, according to the Metropolitan Police. The 30-year-old Al-Ahli striker is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court next month.

The alleged assault reportedly took place on December 6 last year at a club on Wardour Street. The police confirmed, "Ivan Toney, 30, of Northampton, was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm."

Toney's legal battle comes just ahead of England's match against Spain at Wembley, with the player eager to clear his name. Toney, who was included in the England squad for the upcoming World Cup, intends to focus on his football future.