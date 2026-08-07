England Footballer Ivan Toney Charged with Assault at London Club

England striker Ivan Toney has been charged with assault at a Soho nightclub. Toney, who plays for Al-Ahli, will appear in court next month. The incident is alleged to have occurred in December last year. Despite the charge, Toney remains focused on clearing his name.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 20:59 IST
England Footballer Ivan Toney Charged with Assault at London Club
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England footballer Ivan Toney faces a serious charge of assault following an incident at a nightclub in Soho, according to the Metropolitan Police. The 30-year-old Al-Ahli striker is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court next month.

The alleged assault reportedly took place on December 6 last year at a club on Wardour Street. The police confirmed, "Ivan Toney, 30, of Northampton, was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm."

Toney's legal battle comes just ahead of England's match against Spain at Wembley, with the player eager to clear his name. Toney, who was included in the England squad for the upcoming World Cup, intends to focus on his football future.

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