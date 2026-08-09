Union Minister Slams Congress Over Silence on Jharkhand Job Protests

Union Minister Annapurna Devi criticized Congress and Rahul Gandhi for staying silent on job aspirant protests in Jharkhand. She urged the Congress to address grievances in JMM-governed states as they do in others. Protests escalated, demanding transparency, with reports of recruitment irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:47 IST
Union Minister Slams Congress Over Silence on Jharkhand Job Protests
Union Minister Annapurna Devi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Minister Annapurna Devi has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party of maintaining 'double standards' by not addressing the ongoing protests by job aspirants in Jharkhand. Devi questioned why the Congress, otherwise vocal on student issues nationwide, remained silent in the JMM-governed state.

Highlighting the alleged hypocrisy, she stated, 'Rahul Gandhi hasn't uttered a word for Jharkhand's children, nor have Congress leaders. Why this double standard?' She urged Congress to uniformly address student grievances, regardless of the state.

Devi also directed criticism at the Jharkhand administration, demanding acknowledgment of students' concerns and strict action against any recruitment irregularities. Her remarks followed large-scale student protests over alleged malpractices in Jharkhand's civil services examinations, ignited by the July 5 results.

Adding intensity to the protest, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha MLA Jairam Mahto staged a one-day fast, advocating for a CBI probe into the recruitment scandal. He alleged 'powerful figures' were involved in selling public sector seats for vast sums.

Mahto expressed that a CBI inquiry was imperative and called for direct intervention from the Chief Minister. He pledged full support to the students' upcoming demonstration, including the planned 'gherao' of the Legislative Assembly.

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