BCCI's CoE: Beyond Rehabilitation - A New Frontier in Injury Management

VVS Laxman, head of BCCI's Centre of Excellence, emphasizes the facility's broader role in preventing and managing injuries in athletes, beyond just rehabilitation. Amid recent injury surges, the BCCI faces challenges filling the Head of Sports Science and Medicine position, essential for effective sports injury monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:49 IST
BCCI's CoE: Beyond Rehabilitation - A New Frontier in Injury Management
BCCI CoE head VVS Laxman (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a recent press conference held in Bengaluru, VVS Laxman, head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's Centre of Excellence (CoE), highlighted the facility's expanded role beyond rehabilitating injured players. Laxman stressed the need for effective monitoring systems to prevent and manage injuries, a crucial aspect of a sportsperson's career.

Laxman clarified that the CoE is far more than just a rehabilitation center, emphasizing its broader mandate given by the BCCI. He spoke against assigning blame when players face setbacks, highlighting injuries as an inevitable part of an athlete's journey. At the conference, Devajit Saikia, BCCI secretary, reviewed the rehabilitation and injury-management program, underlining the significance of this initiative.

The vacant Head of Sports Science and Medicine role was a central topic, with Laxman discussing difficulties in finding a qualified candidate. Despite shortlisting five potential candidates, including one Australian, the position remains unfilled as candidates withdrew for various reasons. Meanwhile, vertical heads at the CoE have taken on additional responsibilities in the interim, as the facility manages rehabilitating several key cricketers.

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Tactical Readiness: Simulating Defence Against Potential Chinese Incursion

Taiwan's Tactical Readiness: Simulating Defence Against Potential Chinese In...

Taiwan
2
Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Economy

Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Econo...

United States
3
Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

United States
4
Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026