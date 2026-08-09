BCCI's CoE: Beyond Rehabilitation - A New Frontier in Injury Management

In a recent press conference held in Bengaluru, VVS Laxman, head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's Centre of Excellence (CoE), highlighted the facility's expanded role beyond rehabilitating injured players. Laxman stressed the need for effective monitoring systems to prevent and manage injuries, a crucial aspect of a sportsperson's career.

Laxman clarified that the CoE is far more than just a rehabilitation center, emphasizing its broader mandate given by the BCCI. He spoke against assigning blame when players face setbacks, highlighting injuries as an inevitable part of an athlete's journey. At the conference, Devajit Saikia, BCCI secretary, reviewed the rehabilitation and injury-management program, underlining the significance of this initiative.

The vacant Head of Sports Science and Medicine role was a central topic, with Laxman discussing difficulties in finding a qualified candidate. Despite shortlisting five potential candidates, including one Australian, the position remains unfilled as candidates withdrew for various reasons. Meanwhile, vertical heads at the CoE have taken on additional responsibilities in the interim, as the facility manages rehabilitating several key cricketers.