India Gears Up for FIH Men's Hockey World Cup: Skipper Harmanpreet Eyes Strategic Wins

Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh has highlighted the intensive work put into enhancing both defense and attack strategies as the team prepares for the upcoming FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands. The squad is focusing on improving communication and optimizing penalty corner tactics.

India, having earned direct qualification through their Asia Cup triumph at home, is set for World Cup action from August 14 to 30. Singh, in an interview with ANI, detailed the rigorous training exercised in Bengaluru, aimed at sharpening the team's offensive and defensive gameplay, particularly in capitalizing on 50-50 opportunities in the opposition's circle.

Harmanpreet also discussed his personal preparation and emphasized the rise of young talent within the team. Despite skipping part of the FIH Pro League earlier, he feels rejuvenated and eager for competition. In a strategic pool featuring England, Wales, and arch-rival Pakistan, the Indian team aspires to end their 50-year World Cup title drought.