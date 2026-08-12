Keralam's FIFA Dream: Allegations, Clarifications, and Sports Diplomacy

In a recent clarification, former Sports Minister V Abdurahiman defended the procedural integrity of efforts to bring the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning Argentina football team to Keralam for a friendly match. He emphasized that the state government did not incur any financial loss, with all expenses borne by private sponsors.

Dispelling myths, Abdurahiman refuted allegations regarding the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government's plans, describing them as "highly malicious." He noted that a comprehensive sports cooperation initiative with foreign nations was underway, aiming to boost sports development in Keralam by inviting renowned teams like Argentina.

Highlighting international collaboration efforts, Abdurahiman remarked on potential partnerships with Argentina for football schools and proposed discussions with Spain's La Liga on sports training. He criticized the current government for raising "factually incorrect" allegations to divert public scrutiny from its missteps, including the monsoon crisis management.