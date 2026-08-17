India's Electronics Manufacturing Surge: Towards Full Self-Reliance

Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced on Monday significant advancements in India's electronics manufacturing landscape. He highlighted the shift from merely producing finished products and modules to now also focusing on components and materials, moving the nation closer to complete self-reliance.

Addressing the fifth tranche of approvals for Electronic Components Manufacturing schemes, Vaishnaw lauded India's achievement of 100% domestic manufacturing capability in enclosures, relays, and optical transceivers, with exports now reaching China in categories like printed circuit boards (PCBs). He further noted that India addresses a major portion of its demands independently: 75% in optical connectors, 60% in lithium-ion cells, 80% in laminates, and 55% in transducers.

Vaishnaw stressed the importance of enhancing domestic supply chains and pushing value chain activities to India. He also urged advancements in Six Sigma quality and lean manufacturing, as well as workforce development, to overcome existing bottlenecks in the industry. Government data reveals that 38 of the 106 approved projects under the sector's incentive have started production, promising significant job creation.