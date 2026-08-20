West Ham United's Call for Inclusivity After Controversial Chant

West Ham United has appealed to its supporters to avoid engaging in offensive chanting after an incident involving an anti-Palestinian message was recorded during a 2-2 draw against Burnley.

The club, which recently joined the Championship after relegation from the Premier League, did not specify the player involved, although social media suggests Israel winger Manor Solomon.

As West Ham prepares for its upcoming home game at the London Stadium, the club underlines its commitment to inclusivity and respect within its diverse fanbase, encouraging positive expressions of support.