Luka Modric Continues International Odyssey: From World Cup Highlights to Nations League Challenges

Croatian football star Luka Modric is set to extend his illustrious international career beyond the FIFA World Cup, having announced his availability for the UEFA Nations League fixtures against Czechia, World Cup champions Spain, and England. This confirmation came from the Croatian Football Federation on Saturday.

The federation's official X handle declared, "#Croatia captain @lukamodric10 is back for the #NationsLeague clashes with Czechia, Spain, and England! Modrić's commitment to head coach Slaven Bilić and HNS president Marijan Kustić underlines his readiness to enhance Croatia's international standing, with 202 caps underscoring his iconic status."

Currently signed with AC Milan in Serie A, Modric has started the season with two appearances but is yet to score or assist. In the recent FIFA World Cup, he led Croatia to the round of 32. The UEFA Nations League 2026/27 will commence on September 24, where Croatia, previously runners-up in 2018 and 2022-23, aims for glory once again.