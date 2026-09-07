Frances Tiafoe Triumphs Over Daniil Medvedev at U.S. Open
American tennis star Frances Tiafoe defeated former champion Daniil Medvedev to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Tiafoe, previously trailing in their head-to-head record, won the match with precision and strategic gameplay. He will face Alex Michelsen next as home fans hope for a U.S. men's major win.
American tennis standout Frances Tiafoe stunned former champion Daniil Medvedev in a gripping 7-6(1) 6-4 7-6(6) match, advancing to the U.S. Open quarter-finals.
Tiafoe, historically trailing at 1-6 against Medvedev, showcased exceptional skill, particularly in net play, to defeat a tough adversary.
Next, Tiafoe faces compatriot Alex Michelsen, aiming to end a 23-year U.S. men's Grand Slam title drought, energizing supporters at Louis Armstrong Stadium.