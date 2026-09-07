Frances Tiafoe Triumphs Over Daniil Medvedev at U.S. Open

American tennis star Frances Tiafoe defeated former champion Daniil Medvedev to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Tiafoe, previously trailing in their head-to-head record, won the match with precision and strategic gameplay. He will face Alex Michelsen next as home fans hope for a U.S. men's major win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 06:53 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 06:53 IST
Frances Tiafoe Triumphs Over Daniil Medvedev at U.S. Open
Frances Tiafoe

American tennis standout Frances Tiafoe stunned former champion Daniil Medvedev in a gripping 7-6(1) 6-4 7-6(6) match, advancing to the U.S. Open quarter-finals.

Tiafoe, historically trailing at 1-6 against Medvedev, showcased exceptional skill, particularly in net play, to defeat a tough adversary.

Next, Tiafoe faces compatriot Alex Michelsen, aiming to end a 23-year U.S. men's Grand Slam title drought, energizing supporters at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

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