Epic Showdowns Dominate the Eighth Day of the U.S. Open

The eighth day of the U.S. Open featured thrilling matches, with Ben Shelton triumphing over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jessica Pegula advancing past Sorana Cirstea, and Frances Tiafoe eliminating Daniil Medvedev. Carlos Alcaraz also secured his spot in the quarter-finals, along with Linda Noskova and Aryna Sabalenka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 06:42 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 06:42 IST
Epic Showdowns Dominate the Eighth Day of the U.S. Open
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The U.S. Open's eighth day delivered high-octane excitement as American Ben Shelton stunned Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in a straight-set win, paving the way for a showdown with Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals.

American tennis star Jessica Pegula, the 2024 runner-up, cemented her place in the quarter-finals by dispatching Romania's Sorana Cirstea with a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Frances Tiafoe's commanding performance saw him oust 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev, setting the stage for an upcoming match with fellow American Alex Michelsen. Carlos Alcaraz defeated Tommy Paul, while Linda Noskova and Aryna Sabalenka also advanced.

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