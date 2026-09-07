Epic Showdowns Dominate the Eighth Day of the U.S. Open

The U.S. Open's eighth day delivered high-octane excitement as American Ben Shelton stunned Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in a straight-set win, paving the way for a showdown with Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals.

American tennis star Jessica Pegula, the 2024 runner-up, cemented her place in the quarter-finals by dispatching Romania's Sorana Cirstea with a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Frances Tiafoe's commanding performance saw him oust 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev, setting the stage for an upcoming match with fellow American Alex Michelsen. Carlos Alcaraz defeated Tommy Paul, while Linda Noskova and Aryna Sabalenka also advanced.