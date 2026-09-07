Harshitha Leads Sri Lanka to Thrilling Victory Over Bangladesh

On a gripping day of cricket, Harshitha Samarawickrama emerged as the star player, propelling Sri Lanka to a memorable four-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the women's Asia Cup, thus ensuring a place in the semifinals.

Having chosen to bat first, Bangladesh's promising start quickly unraveled as Sri Lanka's bowlers turned the tide. Despite a solid beginning, wickets fell regularly, keeping the scoring under control. Bangladesh struggled to accelerate, managed just 114/8 in 20 overs.

Facing a modest target, Sri Lanka faced an early jolt with Bangladesh's Marufa Akter dismantling top-order batsmen. However, Samarawickrama anchored the innings with a composed 48*, while crucial strikes towards the end ensured the win with four balls to spare. This victory maintains Sri Lanka's undefeated run in the tournament.