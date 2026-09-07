Harshitha Leads Sri Lanka to Thrilling Victory Over Bangladesh

Harshitha Samarawickrama's unbeaten knock powered Sri Lanka to a dramatic four-wicket win against Bangladesh, securing a spot in the Asia Cup semifinals. Bangladesh set a target of 115 after disciplined Sri Lankan bowling. Despite early setbacks, Samarawickrama's heroics guided Sri Lanka to victory, keeping their unbeaten streak alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 09:53 IST
Harshitha Leads Sri Lanka to Thrilling Victory Over Bangladesh
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh players after the match. (Photo: ICC website). Image Credit: ANI

On a gripping day of cricket, Harshitha Samarawickrama emerged as the star player, propelling Sri Lanka to a memorable four-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the women's Asia Cup, thus ensuring a place in the semifinals.

Having chosen to bat first, Bangladesh's promising start quickly unraveled as Sri Lanka's bowlers turned the tide. Despite a solid beginning, wickets fell regularly, keeping the scoring under control. Bangladesh struggled to accelerate, managed just 114/8 in 20 overs.

Facing a modest target, Sri Lanka faced an early jolt with Bangladesh's Marufa Akter dismantling top-order batsmen. However, Samarawickrama anchored the innings with a composed 48*, while crucial strikes towards the end ensured the win with four balls to spare. This victory maintains Sri Lanka's undefeated run in the tournament.

TRENDING

1
Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Saxony-Anhalt's Pivotal Vote: AfD's Historic Leap?

Global
2
Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Eruption Causes Major Disruption at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
3
Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Volcanic Ash Disrupts Flights at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

Global
4
Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta Hub

Volcanic Ash Clouds Soekarno-Hatta's Skies: Eruption Disruptions at Jakarta ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Behind Stronger Current Accounts: How Trade and Capital Controls Can Reshape Economic Stability

Can AI Close the Productivity Gap? IMF Study Reveals What Developing Economies Need Most

Geopolitical Shocks Are Reshaping Cross-Border Investment, With Developing Economies Hit Harder

Can Digital Payments Make African Banks More Resilient? Nigeria Offers a Cautious Yes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026