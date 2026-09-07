Aaron Donald's Epic Return Shakes Up NFL's NFC West

Aaron Donald's unexpected return from retirement has sent ripples through the NFL, particularly affecting the San Francisco 49ers. A star player for the LA Rams, Donald will participate in their upcoming game against the 49ers in Melbourne, marking a dramatic return after a two-year hiatus.

The news of Donald's return sparked mixed reactions at the 49ers camp. Coach Kyle Shanahan recalled the elation felt when Donald first retired, which quickly turned to concern upon his surprising comeback announcement. The 35-year-old remains a formidable force with 12.5 career sacks against the 49ers.

Donald joins an already potent Rams line-up, now bolstered by Myles Garrett. San Francisco's Fred Warner acknowledged the challenge posed by Donald's presence, emphasizing the strategic planning required to counteract his influence on the field.