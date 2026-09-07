Alcaraz Powers Through US Open Quarters Amidst Thrilling Sports Weekend

Carlos Alcaraz continues his impressive streak at the US Open, securing his spot in the quarter-finals. In other sports news, Great Britain & Ireland seize the Walker Cup, the New York Giants extend key player contracts, and Gianni Infantino plans to seek re-election as FIFA President amidst growing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 10:26 IST
Alcaraz Powers Through US Open Quarters Amidst Thrilling Sports Weekend
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz is making waves at the US Open once again, steering towards a second consecutive title after a commanding win against Tommy Paul. Alcaraz's performance at Flushing Meadows has solidified his status as a favorite, extending his Grand Slam winning run to 18 matches.

Elsewhere in sports, Great Britain & Ireland have claimed a surprise victory in the Walker Cup against the United States, marking their first win in the biennial golf event since 2015. Meanwhile, key contracts are being extended in the NFL, with the New York Giants securing agreements with notable veterans.

In the world of soccer, FIFA President Gianni Infantino is planning to seek another term despite escalating opposition following his recently scrapped investment plan. FIFA faces an uncertain landscape as stakeholders call for changes in leadership and strategy.

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