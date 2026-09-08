Como Backs Forward Roberta Picchi Through Breast Cancer Battle

In a show of solidarity, Serie A Women club Como has renewed Roberta Picchi's contract through the 2027-28 season following her breast cancer diagnosis, the team announced.

The 34-year-old forward will be supported by the club's medical team, collaborating with specialists for her care. Como emphasized their commitment to stand by Picchi and her family in the coming months, urging respect for her privacy.

Expressing her gratitude on social media, Picchi stated, "Nothing can ever be taken for granted, and I am lucky. It's time to play my match, but I'll be back even more determined."