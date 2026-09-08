Como Backs Forward Roberta Picchi Through Breast Cancer Battle

Italian footballer Roberta Picchi has had her contract with Serie A Women club Como extended despite being diagnosed with breast cancer. The club pledged full support, respecting her privacy during treatment. Picchi expressed gratitude and determination to return stronger after her fight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 09:46 IST
Como Backs Forward Roberta Picchi Through Breast Cancer Battle

In a show of solidarity, Serie A Women club Como has renewed Roberta Picchi's contract through the 2027-28 season following her breast cancer diagnosis, the team announced.

The 34-year-old forward will be supported by the club's medical team, collaborating with specialists for her care. Como emphasized their commitment to stand by Picchi and her family in the coming months, urging respect for her privacy.

Expressing her gratitude on social media, Picchi stated, "Nothing can ever be taken for granted, and I am lucky. It's time to play my match, but I'll be back even more determined."

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