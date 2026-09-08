Kylian Mbappe's Quest for Ballon d'Or: A Journey with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe, after a historic FIFA World Cup campaign, is seen as a strong contender for the Ballon d'Or. Despite France's fourth-place finish, his individual performances have sparked discussions about the prestigious award. As Real Madrid commences its Champions League season, Mbappe eyes both team success and personal accolades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 09:53 IST
Kylian Mbappe's Quest for Ballon d'Or: A Journey with Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Kylian Mbappe's stellar performances during the FIFA World Cup have firmly positioned him as a potential Ballon d'Or recipient. The Real Madrid forward recognizes the weight of expectations that come with representing the Spanish giants. His remarkable showing over the summer, despite France finishing fourth, has bolstered his candidacy for the coveted award.

Mbappe, who clinched the World Cup Golden Boot with a record 10 goals, is now the competition's all-time leading scorer with 22 goals. He expresses optimism about his chances but acknowledges that the decision rests with voters. The French captain admits that with Real Madrid's global stature, discussions about individual accolades are inevitable.

Despite excelling on the score sheet, Mbappe believes there is room for improvement at Real Madrid. While drawing comparisons to other European clubs, he emphasizes the need for strategic enhancements. The young forward stresses the importance of team victories over personal milestones, illustrating his desire to both score and win trophies as the Champions League season unfolds.

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