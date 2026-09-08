Tennis Titans Advance Amidst Epic U.S. Open Battles

Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina thrilled fans as they powered into the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Gauff defeated fellow American Iva Jovic, while Rybakina took down former champion Naomi Osaka despite an Achilles tendon concern.

Zheng Qinwen staged a remarkable comeback against reigning champion Iga Swiatek, further solidifying her reputation as a dynamic competitor capable of erasing deficits against high-ranking opponents.

Elsewhere, Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov delivered gripping performances, securing wins amidst high-stakes drama, contributing to the tournament's electrifying atmosphere and thrilling tennis fans worldwide.