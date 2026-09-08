Tennis Titans Advance Amidst Epic U.S. Open Battles

Home favorites Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina advanced to the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Zheng Qinwen emerged victorious after overcoming a major deficit against Iga Swiatek. The tournament was filled with drama as several players, including Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov, navigated tough matches to secure their spots in the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 10:02 IST
Tennis Titans Advance Amidst Epic U.S. Open Battles
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Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina thrilled fans as they powered into the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Gauff defeated fellow American Iva Jovic, while Rybakina took down former champion Naomi Osaka despite an Achilles tendon concern.

Zheng Qinwen staged a remarkable comeback against reigning champion Iga Swiatek, further solidifying her reputation as a dynamic competitor capable of erasing deficits against high-ranking opponents.

Elsewhere, Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov delivered gripping performances, securing wins amidst high-stakes drama, contributing to the tournament's electrifying atmosphere and thrilling tennis fans worldwide.

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