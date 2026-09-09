Talbi's Talent Triumphs: Sunderland Sinks Hull in League Cup

Morocco international Chemsdine Talbi was the standout performer as Sunderland edged past Premier League rivals Hull City 1-0, advancing to the last 16 of the League Cup. Talbi's skillful chip over goalkeeper Dillon Phillips in the 71st minute made all the difference in this evenly matched encounter.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace showcased their dominance with a 3-0 win against Championship side Middlesbrough in South London. Bournemouth, under new coach Marco Rose, demonstrated their prowess by decisively defeating Lincoln City 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium, propelled by Ryan Christie's impressive hat-trick.

Newcastle United, the 2025 League Cup victors, found a late winner against Millwall, with Joe Willock's deflected shot securing a 1-0 win in the 81st minute. Meanwhile, Chelsea are set to host Leeds United on Wednesday, with more fixtures lined up for the following week.