49ers Face Setback as Key Player Collins Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The San Francisco 49ers have been dealt a significant setback as defensive tackle Alfred Collins suffered a season-ending knee injury, confirmed by Coach Kyle Shanahan. Collins, a second-round pick, played 16 games in his rookie season. The team must now rely on alternatives like CJ West or Gracen Halton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 09:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 09:31 IST
49ers Face Setback as Key Player Collins Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The San Francisco 49ers are grappling with a key loss as defensive tackle Alfred Collins is sidelined for the season due to a torn patellar tendon. Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the injury, which occurred during a training session in Melbourne, putting a dent in the 49ers' defense as they prepare for the upcoming NFL season.

This unfortunate incident follows closely on the heels of another setback, with defensive end Sam Okuayinonu breaking his foot recently. The two injuries have left the 49ers with a weakened defensive line ahead of their opening game against the Los Angeles Rams.

To fill the gap left by Collins, the team is looking to either CJ West or Gracen Halton to partner with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. This Friday’s game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is not just any opener; it marks the first regular season NFL game to be held in Australia.

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