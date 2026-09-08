All Eyes on the U.S. Open: American Stars and NFL Season Kickoff

The sports world is abuzz as the U.S. Open reaches its climax with notable matches involving both seasoned and emerging tennis stars. Meanwhile, the NFL season kicks off with a thrilling Super Bowl rematch. Key matches include Alcaraz vs. Shelton, and Jessica Pegula facing Emma Navarro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 05:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 05:20 IST
All Eyes on the U.S. Open: American Stars and NFL Season Kickoff
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The sports landscape is electric as the U.S. Open heads into its decisive phase. On Tuesday, the spotlight turns to two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz, who prepares to face local favorite Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka seeks to defend her title in hopes of claiming a third consecutive crown.

Elsewhere in New York, Russian fifth seed Mirra Andreeva showed resilience, fighting back from a set down to beat Austrian Anastasia Potapova 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, and secure her first quarter-final spot. The match took a dramatic turn when Potapova suffered a leg injury late, adding an unexpected twist.

In the world of American football, the 2026 NFL season commences with a highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch. The season promises to be wide open, featuring a historic nine international games across four continents, culminating in a climactic showdown on Valentine's Day in Los Angeles.

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