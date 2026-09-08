All Eyes on the U.S. Open: American Stars and NFL Season Kickoff

The sports landscape is electric as the U.S. Open heads into its decisive phase. On Tuesday, the spotlight turns to two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz, who prepares to face local favorite Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka seeks to defend her title in hopes of claiming a third consecutive crown.

Elsewhere in New York, Russian fifth seed Mirra Andreeva showed resilience, fighting back from a set down to beat Austrian Anastasia Potapova 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, and secure her first quarter-final spot. The match took a dramatic turn when Potapova suffered a leg injury late, adding an unexpected twist.

In the world of American football, the 2026 NFL season commences with a highly anticipated Super Bowl rematch. The season promises to be wide open, featuring a historic nine international games across four continents, culminating in a climactic showdown on Valentine's Day in Los Angeles.