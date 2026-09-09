Sports Headlines: Big Moves and Ambitious Dreams

In a significant development for college football, officials have initiated talks with ESPN about expanding the College Football Playoff to 24 teams, signaling a possible shift in the sport's competitive landscape.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have secured quarterback Baker Mayfield's future by signing him to a three-year extension worth a reported $165 million, making him the franchise's highest-paid player.

Meanwhile, sports dreams are alive in Australia as Prokick Academy trains teenagers in punting for the NFL, coinciding with the country's first regular-season NFL game.