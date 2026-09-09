Sports Headlines: Big Moves and Ambitious Dreams

Recent sports news highlights include the College Football Playoff's potential expansion, Baker Mayfield's contract extension with the Buccaneers, Australian teenagers training for the NFL, and tennis excitement at the U.S. Open. LIV Golf also filed for bankruptcy in New Jersey, contemplating a financial restructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 10:26 IST
Sports Headlines: Big Moves and Ambitious Dreams
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In a significant development for college football, officials have initiated talks with ESPN about expanding the College Football Playoff to 24 teams, signaling a possible shift in the sport's competitive landscape.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have secured quarterback Baker Mayfield's future by signing him to a three-year extension worth a reported $165 million, making him the franchise's highest-paid player.

Meanwhile, sports dreams are alive in Australia as Prokick Academy trains teenagers in punting for the NFL, coinciding with the country's first regular-season NFL game.

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