India Gears Up for Gold at 2026 Asian Games in Japan

BCCI President Mithun Manhas and Vice-President Rajiv Shukla express strong support for India's athletes at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. They emphasize confidence in the cricket teams and anticipate success for all participants against formidable Asian competitors, while highlighting improved conditions and a historic friendly match with Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 20:16 IST
India Gears Up for Gold at 2026 Asian Games in Japan
BCCI President Mithun Manhas. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President, Mithun Manhas, has conveyed his best wishes to India's contingent participating in the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. Manhas expressed optimism that athletes, especially the cricket teams, will perform outstandingly and clinch gold, backed by their rigorous preparation and spirited enthusiasm.

The much-anticipated event, scheduled from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, will witness Indian athletes competing in diverse disciplines against some of Asia's top sporting nations. Manhas highlighted the nation's full support for its sportspeople, aspiring for them not only to medal but to bring international recognition to the country.

BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla reiterated confidence in the cricket squads, viewing the Games as an opportunity for Japan to experience the sport's appeal. He assured resolution of past concerns regarding facilities, affirming that accommodations, while not luxurious, meet players' needs. A friendly match with Japan on September 22 marks a pivotal point for cricket's growth there, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of India-Japan ties.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Screen to Suitcase: What Turns Travel Content Into Reason to Pack Your Bags?

Energy Drinks May Trap Tired Teens in a Cycle of Lost Sleep

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026