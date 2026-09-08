India Gears Up for Gold at 2026 Asian Games in Japan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President, Mithun Manhas, has conveyed his best wishes to India's contingent participating in the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. Manhas expressed optimism that athletes, especially the cricket teams, will perform outstandingly and clinch gold, backed by their rigorous preparation and spirited enthusiasm.

The much-anticipated event, scheduled from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, will witness Indian athletes competing in diverse disciplines against some of Asia's top sporting nations. Manhas highlighted the nation's full support for its sportspeople, aspiring for them not only to medal but to bring international recognition to the country.

BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla reiterated confidence in the cricket squads, viewing the Games as an opportunity for Japan to experience the sport's appeal. He assured resolution of past concerns regarding facilities, affirming that accommodations, while not luxurious, meet players' needs. A friendly match with Japan on September 22 marks a pivotal point for cricket's growth there, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of India-Japan ties.