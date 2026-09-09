Shake-Up in 2030 Winter Olympic Committee: Edgar Grospiron Steps Down

Edgar Grospiron, president of the 2030 Winter Olympic organizing committee, is set to resign, 18 months post-appointment amid governance challenges. Negotiations for his exit are ongoing, backed by high-level French state support. Previous conflicts included tensions with key stakeholders and senior departures, including Director General Cyril Linette.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 14:37 IST
Shake-Up in 2030 Winter Olympic Committee: Edgar Grospiron Steps Down

Edgar Grospiron, who helmed the organizing committee for the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, will be stepping down just 18 months into his tenure. This decision comes after a spell fraught with governance issues, including disagreements that led to several pivotal exits from the committee.

The decision about Grospiron’s departure is anticipated to be finalized at an executive board meeting scheduled for Thursday. A source associated with the matter revealed that this comes after near removal during the Milan-Cortina Winter Games, replaced instead by Director General Cyril Linette due to their insurmountable differences.

This development is reportedly supported at the highest echelons of the French state. The breakdown in trust was formally communicated by influential stakeholders, including the French government and regional Olympic committees, to the International Olympic Committee, pushing the already strained governance over the edge.

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