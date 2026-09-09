Leadership Shakeup: Edgar Grospiron Departs 2030 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee

Edgar Grospiron, president of the organizing committee for the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, is reportedly stepping down just 18 months into his role due to unresolved governance issues and leadership disputes. A source confirms that negotiations over his resignation are being conducted with high-level state backing.

The decision is expected to be finalized at the upcoming executive board meeting. Previously, during the Milan-Cortina Winter Games, Grospiron managed to retain his position despite nearing dismissal. However, director general Cyril Linette exited, citing 'insurmountable disagreements' with Grospiron.

Concerns over Grospiron's leadership were amplified after a contentious attempt to make appointments during a tense July board meeting. The French Olympic Committee and regional authorities informed the IOC that trust in Grospiron was fractured. This upheaval follows the relocation of key ice events from Nice to Lyon due to severe logistical disagreements.