Leadership Shakeup at 2030 Winter Olympics Committee

Edgar Grospiron is set to leave his role as president of the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games organizing committee. Talks about his departure are ongoing, with key stakeholders citing 'broken trust'. Negotiations are underway and the executive board is expected to discuss the matter soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 13:19 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 13:19 IST
Leadership Shakeup at 2030 Winter Olympics Committee

Edgar Grospiron, the president of the organizing committee for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games in the French Alps, is reportedly set to step down, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Discussions regarding the terms of his exit are in progress, with an important executive board meeting scheduled for Thursday. This development follows a near-exit during the recent Milan-Cortina Winter Games, leading to the resignation of Director General Cyril Linette due to 'insurmountable disagreements'.

The lack of trust was conveyed by major stakeholders, including the French government and regional Olympic committees, to the International Olympic Committee in late August, signaling significant leadership challenges.

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