Indian Women's Rugby Gears Up for 2026 Asian Games Challenge

The Indian senior women’s rugby sevens team is intensifying its preparations for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. They are holding a national camp at the Sports Authority of India’s Eastern Centre in Kolkata ahead of facing defending champions, China, and other formidable teams in October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 19:16 IST
Indian Women's Rugby Gears Up for 2026 Asian Games Challenge
India’s women rugby team. (Photo/SAI) . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian senior women's rugby sevens team has entered a critical training phase for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, setting up a national camp at the Sports Authority of India's Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre in Kolkata. This facility has historically served as the rugby team's base for major international events, as confirmed by a press release.

The women's rugby sevens squad will compete in Nagoya's Paloma Mizuho Rugby Stadium from October 1 to 3. Facing tough competition in Pool B alongside defending champions China, Hong Kong, and Malaysia, coach Terence Joseph expressed confidence during a media briefing in Kolkata, affirming the team's readiness to meet the challenges in Japan. 'The Asian Games is a significant tournament for us. Our focus is on detail and execution,' Joseph remarked.

Echoing the coach's sentiments, captain Shikha Yadav emphasized the need to build on recent successful performances in the Asia Rugby Sevens series, aiming to maintain form without succumbing to pressure. The Kolkata base, instrumental during the Hangzhou Games preparation, supports the current training camp, facilitating strategy refinement before facing Asia's strongest teams. Sports Authority of India's Kolkata Director Sibananda Mishra assured continued support for the rugby team's preparation efforts.

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