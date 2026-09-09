East Zone Dominates Duleep Trophy Final with Commanding Lead

East Zone exerted their dominance in the 2026 Duleep Trophy final, heading into the final day with a commanding lead of 584 runs over South Zone. At stumps on Day 4, the team was positioned at 212/5 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Kumar Kushagra and Md Kounain Quraishi were unbeaten at the crease, contributing to a robust second innings following the enormous total of 708 in their first innings. Their performances highlight the team's strategic depth and determination.

Key performances include Ishan Kishan's impressive 80 off 98 balls and his enduring partnership with Shikhar Mohan, which fortified East Zone's lead after early setbacks. South Zone earlier conceded a 372-run deficit, despite commendable efforts from Tilak Varma and Devdutt Padikkal.