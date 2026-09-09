Amritsar Soormas Aim for Hat-trick of Wins Against Jalandhar Warriors

The Amritsar Soormas, buoyed by their recent successes, are gearing up to secure their third straight win in the Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup. They will face the Jalandhar Warriors at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali this Thursday.

In their previous match, the Soormas clinched a dominant 67-run victory over the Mohali Kings, thanks to a record season-high score of 279/7. This feat was largely driven by Naman Dhir's outstanding innings of 173 off just 64 balls, featuring 16 fours and 12 sixes.

Captained by Abhishek Sharma, the team is looking to build on their current momentum. Key players such as Dhir, Abhay Choudhary, Rahul Kumar, and Jashanpreet Singh Sidhu, who contributed a swift 41 off 25 balls, will be instrumental in their upcoming clash.

The Jalandhar Warriors, with notable players like Prabhsimran Singh and Sukhdeep Bajwa, present a formidable challenge. The Soormas aim to complement their vigorous batting with disciplined bowling to further their chances of advancing to the semi-finals, according to team sources.