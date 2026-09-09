Ollie Robinson: England's Test Bowling Sensation

Ollie Robinson solidifies his status in Test cricket with a standout bowling average of 19.10 among 100-plus wicket-takers since World War I. Reaching 100 wickets in just 24 Tests, he joins England's elite bowlers. His recent performance against Pakistan in Birmingham accentuates his formidable prowess on the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 20:03 IST
Ollie Robinson: England's Test Bowling Sensation
England's Ollie Robinson (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

England's Test pacer Ollie Robinson has stepped into the cricketing limelight by recording the best bowling average for players with over 100 wickets since the First World War. His stellar average stands at 19.10, and he has reached the 100-wicket mark in merely 24 Tests. This achievement places him among England's finest, alongside legendary figures such as Ian Botham and Derek Underwood.

Robinson crossed this milestone during England's third Test match against Pakistan in Birmingham. His astonishing tally now reads 102 wickets at an average of 19.10 from 24 Tests, featuring five five-wicket hauls. The game, which presented Pakistan with a fresh set of challenges due to off-field controversies, began with Pakistan captain Babar Azam losing the toss, allowing England's Joe Root to opt for fielding first.

Pakistan, faced with instability and new players, struggled in the opening innings at Edgbaston. England's bowling unit capitalized on this, displaying dominance as Robinson and his peers decimated Pakistan's batting lineup by lunch. Josh Tongue highlighted the attack with figures of 3/23, while Robinson and Jofra Archer secured two wickets each, leaving Pakistan reeling at 100/7 by the break.

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